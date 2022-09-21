GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033. Menu for Sept. 21 is chili hot dogs, lettuce salad with carrots, sauerkraut, fresh fruit and a whole wheat bun; menu for Sept. 23 is meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, peaches and a whole wheat dinner roll.

