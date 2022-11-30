GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Nov. 30 is pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, applesauce and a whole wheat roll; menu for Dec. 2 is hamburger slider with lettuce, tomatoes and onions on a whole wheat bun, roasted fries and fresh fruit; menu for Dec. 5 is port steak, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, applesauce and a whole wheat dinner roll.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments