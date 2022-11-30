GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033.
Menu for Nov. 30 is pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, applesauce and a whole wheat roll; menu for Dec. 2 is hamburger slider with lettuce, tomatoes and onions on a whole wheat bun, roasted fries and fresh fruit; menu for Dec. 5 is port steak, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, applesauce and a whole wheat dinner roll.
