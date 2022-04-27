GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Grangeville Senior Center on the Truck Route.

Menu for April 29 is meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, apricots and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for May 2 is ham, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for May 4 is beef or chicken enchiladas with sour cream and cheese, refried beans, lettuce salad and mixed fruit.

