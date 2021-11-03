GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Senior Citizens has lunch each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Senior Center on the Truck Route at noon.
Menu for today, Wednesday, Nov. 3, is hamburger stroganoff, green salad, carrots, celery, pickled beets, peaches, and a whole wheat bun.
Menu for Friday, Nov. 5, is pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, applesauce, and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Menu for Monday, Nov. 8, is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, frozen peas, peaches, and a whole wheat dinner roll.
