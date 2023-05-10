GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Music Department has set its upcoming concerts for Grangeville Elementary Middle School and Grangeville High School.
Monday, May 15, the second through fourth graders will have their conert at 6:30 p.m., at GEMS.
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Music Department has set its upcoming concerts for Grangeville Elementary Middle School and Grangeville High School.
Monday, May 15, the second through fourth graders will have their conert at 6:30 p.m., at GEMS.
Tuesday, May 16, 6:30 p.m., is when kindergarten through second graders will have their performance at GEMS.
Tuesday, May 30. GHS band, concert choir and Varsity Blue will perform at the high school at 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 1, will be the GEMS middle school concert at 6:30 p.m., featuring the bands and choir.
