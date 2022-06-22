GRANGEVILLE — Participants in the Grangeville Centennial Library Summer Reading Program are invited to a movie at the Blue Fox Theater Tuesday, June 28, 11 a.m. The Disney-Pixar movie Luca will be shown, and a small popcorn and drink will be provided to each participant. Those attending must sign up at the library prior to the event.

