GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Swim Team will have its early registration through today, May 31. Cost is $80 (Visit website for alternative registration slots.) New members will try out on Monday, June 19. Practices start on June 20 and will take place from 8-9:30 a.m., M-F, and evenings from 5-6 p.m., M-Th. This is open to ages 6 and older. Children need to be able to swim the length of the pool (25 meters) to participate. There is a 75-member limit due to pool size and safety. Visit https://grangevillesports.com/home.

