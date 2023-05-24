GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Swim Team will open its early registration, now through May 31. Cost is $80 (Visit website for alternative registration slots.) New members will try out on Monday, June 19. Practices start on June 20 and will take place from 8-9:30 a.m., M-F, and evenings from 5-6 p.m., M-Th. This is open to ages 6 and older. Children need to be able to swim the length of the pool (25 meters) to participate. There is a 75-member limit due to pool size and safety. Visit https://grangevillesports.com/home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Theresa Marie Aiken, 61
- MVSD hires new superintendent; sixth graders to move to elementary
- UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Tuesday, May 16, election update:
- Wayne James, 87
- May 16 election results: official; district levies pass; newcomer wins hospital seat
- William ‘Bill’ Rex Harris, 71
- Bulldog of the Week: Adams, Bulldogs thrive at district tourney
- Crime briefs
- Pfefferkorn is teacher of the year
- Idaho County District Court
Featured Advertiser
Bulletin
Latest News
- Memorial Day events
- MVSD hires new superintendent; sixth graders to move to elementary
- May 16 election results: official; district levies pass; newcomer wins hospital seat
- Local graduations — when and where
- Bulldog of the Week: Bybee, Bulldogs finish season strong
- Baseball results:
- Tennis: Ledeboer, Graves reach consolation quarterfinal
- Track and Field results:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.