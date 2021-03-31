Kooskia Park photo 1

Kookia Park playground.

 Contributed photo / City of Kooskia

The City of Kooskia is pleased to have received a grant from the Forever Idaho North Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation. City Clerk Teresa Lytle applied for the grant funding in February 2020 and the funds were received last year. “This funding allowed the city to replace the rock wall piece at the city park and to purchase a very cool dinosaur,” she said. “We sincerely thank the Idaho Community Foundation funding source that gave us this incredible opportunity to enhance our city park.”

