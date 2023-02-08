The Idaho Community Foundation (ICF) has grants of up to $25,000 available for nonprofits, schools and other qualified organizations that serve north Idaho. Scholarships for local students are also available.
ICF president and CEO Steve Burns urges nonprofits, school districts, libraries and other community-based organizations to apply for grants.
“The Idaho Community Foundation is all about helping Idaho’s communities thrive. We have awarded more than $165 million to all 44 of Idaho’s counties since 1988. We are Idaho-focused and are pleased to continue this tradition in north Idaho again this year,” Burns said.
Forever Idaho North Grant Program provides grants of up to $25,000 to community organizations that serve Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone counties.
Forever Idaho grants are funded through the generosity of donors.
Idaho Future Fund, which provides grants for preschool scholarships, charter schools, public schools, public school libraries and supplemental educational programs in Idaho. Grants range from $10,000 to $20,000 and are intended to support gaps in educational programs (preschool through 12th grade) that affect the quality of education students receive in Idaho. The grant cycle is open for all counties in Idaho.
