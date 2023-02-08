The Idaho Community Foundation (ICF) has grants of up to $25,000 available for nonprofits, schools and other qualified organizations that serve north Idaho. Scholarships for local students are also available.

ICF president and CEO Steve Burns urges nonprofits, school districts, libraries and other community-based organizations to apply for grants.

