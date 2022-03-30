The Idaho State Board of Education is teaming up with the Idaho Commission on the Arts to offer grants to Idaho rural school districts and rural charter schools to support fine arts, performing arts and design courses.
Applications can be submitted through April 17. The program is intended to increase access to arts education for students in rural public schools that may lack resources to offer or expand such programs.
School districts and charter schools interested in applying for the grant must meet the definition of “rural” as defined by Idaho Code, Section 33-319 The grant is funded by a one-time $1 million appropriation approved by the Legislature as part of the State Board of Education budget. Eligible rural school districts and rural charter schools can request up to $15,000 each to purchase equipment, supplies and curricular materials that support arts education programs.
The Idaho Commission on the Arts is administering the grant. Go to: https://arts.idaho.gov/opportunities/rural_arts/.
