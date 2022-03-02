KAMIAH — The Kamiah Elementary School library received grant funding of $5,000 from the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL) and $1,250 from the Kamiah Education Foundation (KEF) for the 2021-2022 school year.
The funds will be used for the purchase of quality, age-appropriate fiction and nonfiction books for grade levels K through 6th. The funding also ensures that students are allowed to check out at least two books per week.
“Because of this grant,” elementary school librarian Melinda Wimer said, “we will have enough books for our students to be able to take at least two books home per week to read with their adults.” Wimer added, “If our students only check out one book per week during the school year, that is not nearly enough for them to develop reading fluency or interest.”
Scores from the 2017 Idaho Reading Indicator (Idaho State Department of Education) show 49 percent of incoming kindergartners recognized fewer than 11 letters of the alphabet, and of low-income children, that number rose to 63 percent.
Wimer and Genese Simler, Kamiah Middle School librarian, gave a “huge thanks” to ICfL and KEF, for the grants.
