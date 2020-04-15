Applications are due May 31 for approximately $50,000 in grants to fund community projects across southern Idaho County, and Adams and Valley counties, through the Stibnite Foundation.
Only qualified tax-exempt organizations in those communities will be eligible to apply for funding.
“We want to fund projects and organizations that will have an impact across our region, show us clear community collaboration and have other local funding sources,” said Bob Crump of Riggins, president and spokesperson for the Stibnite Foundation. “Our hope is our funding can go directly toward supporting regional projects instead of being used for general operations, staffing and administration costs. We are excited to see the applications come in and work alongside some amazing organizations to create positive impacts in our communities.”
Non-profits interested in applying can visit www.StibniteFoundation.com. The Stibnite Foundation is planning on awarding between five to 20 grants during 2020. Organizations that need help with their application can contact applications@stibnitefoundation.com up until May 15.
Since 2019, Midas Gold has contributed $300,000 and issued 1.5 million common shares to fund the Stibnite Foundation. The foundation was created as part of Midas Gold’s Community Agreement, which was signed by eight of the communities closest to the site in November 2018.
These eight communities appointed representatives for the 2020 Stibnite Advisory Council, which was formed last year, to establish a venue for cities and counties to address concerns and opportunities directly with Midas Gold.
Representatives include Denis Duman (Idaho County), Pat DeHaas (Council), Julie Good (New Meadows), Lynn Imel (Yellow Pine), Joe Iveson (Adams County), Gene Tyler (Donnelly) and Glenna Young (Cascade).
