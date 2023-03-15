KOOSKIA — Why this car is automatic! It’s systematic! It’s hydromatic! Why it’s greased lightning!
If you started singing, “We’ll get some overhead lifters and four-barrel quads, oh yeah, keep talking, whoa, keep talking,” then you’re the perfect crowd for Clearwater Valley High School’s presentation of Grease this week. Grease: School Version's music and lyrics is by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.
CVHS students will present the musical, Grease, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 16, 17 and 18, 7 p.m. each night in the CVHS cafeteria. Tickets are $5 each. The drama department will donate a portion of proceeds to ICARE, Inc., am Orofino-based non-profit supporting cancer care and recovery in the Clearwater Valley.
“It’s always nerve-wracking at first because it’s such a big undertaking, but the kids are doing a great job,” said volunteer director Becky Ward at the March 9 dress rehearsal.
Even those not familiar with the hit 1978 movie-musical, Grease, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, will enjoy the antics of the students at Rydell High and the lessons they learn through friendship, fights and a dance contest. From Ella Hale’s melodic voice as Sandy and Axl Fairbank’s comical portrayal of Greaser Roger to Josie Graves’s dynamic performance as the strong-willed Rizzo and Jerod Murray’s portrayal of a nonchalant Danny Zuko, this is a performance locals will not want to miss.
Cast: Sandy-Ella Hale; Danny-Jerod Murray; Rizzo-Josie Graves; Kenickie-Will Adams; Frenchy-Katie Forsman; Roger-Axl Fairbank; Jan-Autum Martinez; Doody-Jordan Murray; Marty-Evelyn Ward; Sonny-Dominic Forsman; Patty-JannaLee Murray; Eugene-Dayton Mitzkus; Vince Fontaine-Ethan Brousseau; Miss Lynch Sierra Tillery; Cha-Cha-Rayne Martinez.
Tech crew: Cassidy Thibert, Lander Mitzkus, Frances Ward, Seirra Logan and Sypress Martinez.
