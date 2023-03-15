KOOSKIA — Why this car is automatic! It’s systematic! It’s hydromatic! Why it’s greased lightning!

If you started singing, “We’ll get some overhead lifters and four-barrel quads, oh yeah, keep talking, whoa, keep talking,” then you’re the perfect crowd for Clearwater Valley High School’s presentation of Grease this week. Grease: School Version's music and lyrics is by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments