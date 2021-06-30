GREENCREEK — The community of Greencreek will host its annual Fourth of July celebration Sunday, July 4.
Flag raising is at 6 a.m., followed by the breakfast held from 7 to 10 a.m. Kids rides, a jump house, dunk tank, concessions and Bingo will take place all day in and around the community hall. A hamburger and pie sale will begin at noon and the beer garden will be open. Street sports are also set for noon with the raffle at 1 p.m. and the auction at 2 p.m. Fireworks will be held that night.
The 2021 grand marshal for Greencreek’s celebration is Joe Baerlocher. All proceeds from the event will go to the St. Anthony Society and Altar Society.
