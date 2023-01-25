ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College recently recognized students who have distinguished themselves academically. Jessie Sonnen, of Greencreek, was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the dean’s list. Of the 2,135 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 794 made the dean’s list.

