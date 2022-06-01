ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College has recognized Jessie Sonnen of Greencreek, who was recently named to the president’s list for the spring semester, which ended May 10, 2022. Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the president’s list. Of the 2,059 students on campus for the 2021-2022 academic year, 151 made the president’s list.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments