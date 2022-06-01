ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College has recognized Jessie Sonnen of Greencreek, who was recently named to the president’s list for the spring semester, which ended May 10, 2022. Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the president’s list. Of the 2,059 students on campus for the 2021-2022 academic year, 151 made the president’s list.
