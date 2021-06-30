ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Jessie Sonnen of Greencreek, Idaho, was recently named to the dean’s list for the spring semester, which ended May 15.
Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean’s List. Of the 1,980 students on campus for 2020-2021 academic year, 535 made the Dean’s List.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.