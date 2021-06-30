ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Jessie Sonnen of Greencreek, Idaho, was recently named to the dean’s list for the spring semester, which ended May 15.

Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean’s List. Of the 1,980 students on campus for 2020-2021 academic year, 535 made the Dean’s List.

