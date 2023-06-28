GREENCREEK — Greencreek will be holding 4th of July celebrations. Jack Collins is the Grand Marshall this year. There will be a flag raising at 6 a.m. Breakfast will be from 7-10 a.m. A beer garden, concessions, Bingo, kiddie rides, a jumping tent and a dunking booth will be available all day. Hamburgers and homemade pies will be served at noon. Street sports will be at noon. The raffle is at 1 p.m. and an auction at 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Greencreek St. Anthony Society and Altar Society.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.