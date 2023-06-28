GREENCREEK — Greencreek will be holding 4th of July celebrations. Jack Collins is the Grand Marshall this year. There will be a flag raising at 6 a.m. Breakfast will be from 7-10 a.m. A beer garden, concessions, Bingo, kiddie rides, a jumping tent and a dunking booth will be available all day. Hamburgers and homemade pies will be served at noon. Street sports will be at noon. The raffle is at 1 p.m. and an auction at 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Greencreek St. Anthony Society and Altar Society.
