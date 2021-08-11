COTTONWOOD — Grief Share classes will begin Sept. 13 in Cottonwood and run for 13 weeks, each Monday, from 6-8 p.m.
Grief Share is a nondenominational faith-based program that helps people through their grief. Through this program, participants will learn how to create a new normal, understand they are not alone and work through the grieving process. This can be for support and encouragement following the death of a spouse, child, family member or a friend, no matter when that death occurred.
A light dinner will be served and then a video and talk time will follow. For details or to register for the class contact Colleen Sonnen at 208-962-7049; or Greg at 208-983-5824; or e-mail sonnenc@sd242.org or gsonnen@q.com.
