GRANGEVILLE — Grief Share Grief Support Group will start Thursday, Sept. 1, and run each Thursday through Dec. 1, at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. each session. Facilitators are Carol McLean and Lila Conklin. Workbooks are $25 each and the curriculum includes videos, the support group and the workbook. Call to register (McLean at 208-507-1241 or Conklin at 208-507-3122) or simply show up. Attendees can show up at any session.
GriefShare is for friends and family members who have lost someone at any time. Sessions cover the challenges and journey of grief, relationships, the whys, guilt and anger, complications, feeling stuck, lessons, heaven and what to live for now. For details, go to www.griefshare.org.
