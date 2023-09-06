GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. 2nd Street, will again be a host for the weekly GriefShare series. This will begin Sept. 7 and run through Dec. 7 (skipping Thanksgiving), Thursday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the church. Facilitators are Carol McLean (208-507-1241) and Lila Conklin (208-507-3122). Workbooks are $25 each.
The series focuses on a variety of subjects surrounding grief and will include video seminars, group discussions and personal workbook time. Call 208-983-0552 to register or show up at any class. For details on the GriefShare program, go to www.griefshare.org.
