GRANGEVILLE — GriefShare Support Group will host its first 2023 session Jan. 12 at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene. GriefShare focuses on several topics for anyone dealing with the death (at any time) of a friend or family member. This is set for Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:30-3:30 p.m., and will run through March 30. Workbooks are $25 and the curriculum includes videos and the support group, as well. Register or just show up. Call facilitators for questions: Carol McLean, 208-507-1241, or Lila Conklin, 208-507-3122
