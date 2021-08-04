GRANGEVILLE — A 13-week Griefshare program will begin Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene. This will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Contact Carol McLean for information. Leave a message at the church at 208-983-0552.

