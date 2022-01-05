GRANGEVILLE — The grief support group “GriefShare” is being offered at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene.
GriefShare is a support group that offers help and encouragement for those who have experienced the death of a loved one (spouse/significant other, child, family member or friend).
GriefShare is a network of 15,000 churches worldwide. The program in nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from grief. The program includes a video seminar, support group and workbook. For details on the program, see www.griefshare.org.
The program will begin Thursday, Jan. 6 (though people can join anytime) and will run 13 weeks, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the church, 515 W.N. Second Street, Grangeville. Topics for the sessions will be Is This Normal?, Challenges of Grief, The Journey of Grief parts 1 and 2, Grief and Your Relationships, Why?, Guilt and Anger, Complicating Factors, Stuck, Lessons of Grief parts 1 and 2, Heaven and How Do I Live Now?
Workbooks are $25. To sign up, call facilitators Carol McClean, 208-507-1241, or Lila Conklin, 208-507-3122.
