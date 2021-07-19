Groom to be interviewed on SiriusXM

Local business owner, and fifth generation rancher, Clay Groom, of Grangeville, Idaho will appear on SiriusXM's channel 146 this Wednesday, July 21, at 9 a.m., for a guest interview with Kevin Rutherford on Road Dog Trucking.
"It's pretty incredible-- his show was one of the reasons I started my business and changed my lifestyle. I left a message on one of his Facebook groups, and he answered and invited me on the show," said Groom.
Groom is the owner of Sunrise Livestock and specializes in raising and selling vaccine, hormone, and antibiotic free beef and pork. Groom's approach breaks the mold of what his family has historically produced, his chronic illness being the inspiration behind the locally sourced product.
"When I was 18, I was diagnosed with Lupus nephritis and that's when my journey with experimental treatments, chemo and steroids began," Groom said. "It was years later, but I happened to run across Kevin Rutherford's show one evening, and I've been on fire ever since."
Groom credits his illness remission to his lifestyle changes.
"In the fall of 2017, I started my new lifestyle, and have not needed medication since January 2018," Groom said.
To hear Groom's full story and interview, tune into SiriusXM's channel 146, Road Dog Trucking, at 9 a.m. or click here.
