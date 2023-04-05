GRANGEVILLE — Thirteen women gathered with guest scholar Kimberly Madsen Dill to discuss Anne Glenconner’s book “Lady in Waiting,” Feb. 21 at The Trails.
“I wondered why I had just wasted my time reading it,” Shelly Dumas tossed her book on the table.
Dill, who is a college professor in Southern Idaho, found more redeeming qualities in the writing than did Dumas, but understood the disgust with the decadent lifestyle of the royals written about in the memoir.
“This is what can happen when people are too rich, too entitled, who are looking for something to satisfy them, but nothing does,” Dill said.
The book is part of the Let’s Talk About It memoir series for 2023, sponsored by Idaho Commission for Libraries, the Idaho Humanities Council, the Institute of Museum and Library Services and National Endowment for the Humanities. Grangeville Centennial Library is the local sponsor and has been chosen to participate for close to 30 years. This year, 15 libraries across the state are participating.
Although Dumas does not follow the monarchy, she said she does recall the coronation of Queen Elizabeth.
“I was 6 years old, and my aunt had a small black and white television, and I recall watching it,” she said.
Cindy Lane said she was not impressed with the way in which the book, about Glenconner’s position as Princess Margaret’s Lady in Waiting, dropped names of the British aristocracy “as if I knew who she was talking about.”
“I had no idea who these people were, and did not identify at all until she started to talk about her personal life,” Lane said.
Meleah McCulley said she appreciated some of the more intimate scenes, such as those on Mustique Island.
“We got a glimpse of the princess more as a person and not just royalty,” she stated.
Beth Patton said she felt the author was a strong woman who had been through a lot.
“Although there were many references [to people and places] I didn’t recognize, I used Wikipedia and Google while I was reading in order to keep up,” she said.
The final book in the series was My Grandmother Smoked Cigars, which was discussed March 14.
