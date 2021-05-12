A counselor once told me the suffering I had endured in my life resulted in me forming deeper relationships while at the same time pushing me to succeed and work harder to achieve goals. Back then, I thought she was full of baloney, but I have come to realize that she was 100 percent correct. Then, my mind was clouded with the post-traumatic stress of suffering a broken neck from a critical car accident, escaping a physically abusive marriage, and working a corporate job that was isolating me from the time I needed with my kids. I was in survival mode and just doing what I needed to do to get through each day. I also did not think my suffering was worth focusing on because I knew others who had lost children of their own or their beloved ones which in comparison, my suffering was nothing compared to theirs. I did not know how to focus on myself and address my feelings. I only knew how to suppress and keep pushing forward.
Suffering can mean different things to different people. Suffering is a word that sounds painful and unpleasant. It is not a joy or happiness to suffer from something. It brings distress and discomfort to us when we suffer. It means we are being subjected to some type of experience in which we will feel pain. Many of us do not want to feel pain. We do not want to suffer. Suffering is a part of life. It makes us stronger. It makes us grow. It changes who we are.
• Mentally we can suffer from anxiety, depression, anger, fear, hatred, jealousy, insecurity, and a loss of self-love.
• Physically we can suffer from the pain of illness, injury, old age, and life lost.
• Spiritually we can suffer from a religious belief, practice or prayer failing us resulting in a feeling of abandonment from God.
We do not all suffer the same. We can suppress our feelings or numb ourselves. We might turn to sleep, addictions, food, or medications. The problem with this is that it only temporarily numbs the pain, so we must keep returning to the addiction to keep the pain numb.
If we feel the pain, we will have a deep sadness with tears shed, possibly feeling angry, but eventually moving on. We may turn to God. We may turn to friends. We may try to drive away the pain. We may try to abandon the pain. Regardless how we cope, we all know the pain comes and goes through life. It is never completely gone.
At some point, we all must navigate our way back to try to reclaim inner peace. While we may never accept the cause of the suffering, harboring hurt only heightens the suffering.
There are steps to work through to overcome pain:
1. Accept your feelings whether they are happy or sad. They are your feelings and yours to accept; 2. Give yourself permission to have bad thoughts, cruel thoughts, unkind thoughts; 3. Release judgment on yourself. You feel pain. You feel darkness. You feel sadness. You are human. You make mistakes. You suffer. You judge yourself harder than others judge you; 4. Dig deep to find the root cause of your pain and suffering. What is the source or who is the source of your pain and suffering? What are your triggers? Are they physical or mental triggers? 5. Let it go. Once you have processed your feelings, release them. Shakti Sutriasa, LCSW, MA. (2017, April). Feel It & Heal It: 5 Steps to Work Through Emotional Pain. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/feel-it-heal-it-5-steps-to-work-through-emotional_b_58e2a5bce4b02ef7e0e6df81
How long the healing takes all depends on the time given to heal. In different ways, we all suffer, and we all cope. Some have a habit of burying their head in work while others will bury their suffering in food. Others numb their pain and bury their hurt in alcohol or drugs. Others can pray for healing and move on. Healing is powerful. We each have our own way to heal. We cannot judge each other. We need to lift each other up. We do not know the sorrows or pains that each of us have suffered in life. Each of us suffer, hurt, and feel pain. May we choose to heal instead of harbor hatred. May we learn to let go instead of cleaving to our pain. May we lean on each other. May we overcome pain and sorrow. May we gain spiritual growth and be strong individuals.
I still feel the greatest loss ever is that of someone you love. I know without the suffering I have endured, I would not have achieved the spiritual level I have now. Life is full of pain, but we must heal, or we shall continue to suffer.
Tawnya Poxleitner is a paralegal in Grangeville.
