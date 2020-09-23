GRANGEVILLE – An “If My People” gathering is planned for Pioneer Park in Grangeville on Saturday, Sept. 26, 3-5:30 p.m. The event will feature guest speakers, prayer and music. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs, a sack dinner and Bible if they have one. In the event of poor weather, the event will be relocated to the Grangeville Christian church.
The gathering will be held in conjunction with the 2020 Washington, D.C. Prayer March; view details online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAkv6CG0gUA
