GREENCREEK — AFD will be hosting an open house on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. They sell firearms and will have new and used firearms inventory at sale prices. They will be taking firearm orders at sale prices on the 11th. They will also have ammo on sale while supplies last. This is a free event with snacks and drinks. New store hours are Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. AFD Firearms Training is located at 318 Sonnen Rd., Greencreek.
