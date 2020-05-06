RIGGINS --On March 24, Stephen Hackler’s appointment as the Northwest Regional Coordinator for Royal Rangers Ministry was approved by the Executive Presbytery of the Assemblies of God to fill the unexpired term of Lloyd Fillis. This term will expire March 31, 2021. In addition, Hackler will now serve as a member of the National Royal Rangers Executive Committee.
Hackler began his ministry in Riggins in 1994, under the leadership of Pastor Cliff Scheline, a former two-time district director for Royal Rangers in Wyoming. In 2007, he was appointed the district training coordinator for the Southern Idaho district. In 2009, after the resignation of David St. George, Hackler was appointed to the position of district director for Royal Rangers of Southern Idaho where he served until 2016. In 2017 he accepted the position of deputy regional coordinator for the Northwest region.
His ministry training involving Royal Rangers includes attending National Academy, staff positions for the National Ranger Ministry camps and completing the training academy where he currently serves as an instructor trainer. He continues to serve in his local outpost at Riggins Assembly of God with the Discovery Ranger group which has proudly produced seven gold medal of achievement recipients, the highest award a young man can earn in Royal Rangers.
Hackler has often said that, “even though someone may have come up to you and initially ask if you would like to be involved in Royal Rangers, it truly is a calling on your life from God that brings you to that commitment.” This alone is what separates Royal Rangers as a ministry rather than a program, he said.
“With this ministry, a man will devote a special time of prayer on behalf of the Royal Ranger boys and the men who mentor them, but not so much when he considers it a program,” Hackler added.
Hackler, and his wife, Kim, live in Central Idaho on the banks of the Little Salmon River, and they have five children. Their daughter, Jordan, as a Missionette, earned her Gold Medal of Honor, and three of their boys, Canaan, Caleb and Stephen, earned their Gold Medals of Achievement. In addition, Caleb also was awarded the Medal of Courage and Stephen’s GMA was with Merit. Canaan currently serves on the Northwest staff as the productions and logistics coordinator. Canaan, along with his father, attended National Academy together in 2014, and they said it is still one of their greatest memories in Royal Rangers. They both plan on attending Advanced Academy this fall at Eagle Rock, Missouri.
Hackler acknowledged two men who served in this position ahead of him.
“Both Dave Franklin and Lloyd Fillis have left indelible marks on this ministry and their continued legacy is forever etched in Royal Rangers,” he said.
