GRANGEVILLE — Elysium Video Games is sponsoring a “Halloweenie” event Oct. 31, 5-9 p.m., at the store, 158 E Main Street, Suite 1A. Free hot dogs, chips, drinks, arcade games, giveaways and candy will be available. A costume contest is set for the best video game character.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments