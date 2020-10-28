Spots available for Idaho County Trunk or Treat; location changed, donations sought
GRANGEVILLE — Due to the Governor moving Idaho back to stage 3, the annual Idaho County Courthouse Trunk or Treat event has been moved to Grangeville High School parking lot. It will be a drive through event with signs directing people through. Event is still set for Oct. 31, 1-3 p.m.
Those organizations wanting to reserve a spot at the event, contact Monica or ManDee at 208 983-1100, or leave a message with Idaho County Dispatch. Event donations are also appreciated.
Pumpkin carving contest on tap
KAMIAH — Freedom Northwest Credit Union is sponsoring a pumpkin carving contest with three $500 prizes available. Themes are best Halloween, best Freedom Northwest Credit Union and best creative original.
Include your name, the date and FNWCU on the photo and post on the FNWCU wall or e-mail with a brief description to marketing@fnwcu.org. Deadline is midnight, Oct. 30.
Cottonwood EMS trick-or-treat event is Oct. 31
COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood Emergency Services is sponsor for the Safe Trick-or-Treat event at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Saturday, Oct. 31, 4 to 8 p.m. Children of all ages and their families are invited.
Haunted house set for AWS
GRANGEVILLE — Advanced Welding and Steel on U.S. Highway 95 in Grangeville will be host to a Halloween haunted house Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. Families are welcome to attend. Candy and photo ops will be available for all ages.
Trick-or-treating set for Thursday in Kamiah
KAMIAH — The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce will hold its Main Street trick-or-treat and costume contest Thursday, Oct. 29. Lineup will be at the firehouse on Main Street at 4:15 p.m. for judging. Trick-or-treat at businesses following this. Costume categories include silliest, scariest, most creative, cutest and most unusual.
Riggins to be host to Trunk-or-Treat event
RIGGINS — Trunk-or-Treat at Riggins’ Salmon River Community Church parking lot Saturday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Decorate your trunk, bring treats and join in. This event is sponsored by the Riggins Assembly of God and Salmon River Community churches.
Nazarene harvest party canceled
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. 2nd Street, has canceled its 2020 Harvest Festival Party due to COVID-19.
