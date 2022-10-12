Sober Harvest Festival set for Oct. 21
GRANGEVILLE — A sober October Harvest Festival is set for Friday, Oct. 21, 3-7 p.m. at Camas Professional Counseling, 304 N. State Street, Grangeville. This is sponsored by the First Step for Life, a community recovery and resource center. A costume contest will be held.
ARF Halloween Ball tickets available
GRANGEVILLE — Tickets for the ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) Costume Halloween Ball, set for Saturday, Oct. 29, are now on sale. The event will be held at the Elks Lodge with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy a dinner catered by RoDonna’s of Cottonwood, and live music and dancing with Grangeville band Vintage Youth. Tickets are $30 apiece and VIP tables will be sold for six people for $600. These tables guarantee premium reserved seating, as well as VIP treatment. Tickets are on sale at Bettie’s Floor and Décor and Ace Home Center in Grangeville, as well as RoDonna’s in Cottonwood.
Interest, donations sought for Grangeville Trunk or Treat
GRANGEVILLE — Preparations are underway for the annual Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat event, Monday, Oct. 31, which this year will be in a new location.
This year’s event will be held at Advanced Welding & Steel (AWS), 257 U.S. Highway 95, and it will be held in conjunction with the third annual AWS haunted house. The free event runs 4-7 p.m., featuring treats and other giveaways, provided to kids from public agencies and local businesses. The event was formerly hosted at the Idaho County Courthouse. Those wanting to reserve a spot, contact Monica or ManDee at 208-983-1100. Donations for the event are also accepted.
Nazarene Church to host harvest party
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will be host to a harvest party Monday, Oct. 31, from 4-6:30 p.m., in the church parking lot. The public is invited to stop by for treats, games, hot dogs and chili. The church is located at 515 W. N. 2md Street.
Cottonwood to host safe trick-or-treat event
COTTONWOOD — D.A.T.E. (Drug and Alcohol Trends Education) will be host to safe trick-or-treat event Monday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parking Lot. E-mail to reserve a spot to hand out treats at the event: D.A.TrendsProgram#gamil.com, or see the Facebook page.
Gospel Tabernacle sets events
GRANGBEVILLE — Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle, 613 N. State Street, will be host to several upcoming activities:
Men’s breakfast and Bible study each Tuesday morning starting Oct. 18, at the church, 6:30-7:45 a.m.; Nacho Average Youth Movie Night Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the church, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Trunk-or-Treat at the church, Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Join for hot dogs, candy and fun.
Haunted House fun in Kamiah, Oct. 27-31
KAMIAH — The Kamiah Hotel and YAB are partnering to put on a family-friendly haunted house this Halloween season. The house is at 501 4th Street in Kamiah, cost is by donation, and it is open Oct. 27-31, 6-10 p.m.
