Trunk or Treat 2021 standing photo

A photo from the 2021 Trunk or Treat in Grangeville.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

Sober Harvest Festival set for Oct. 21

GRANGEVILLE — A sober October Harvest Festival is set for Friday, Oct. 21, 3-7 p.m. at Camas Professional Counseling, 304 N. State Street, Grangeville. This is sponsored by the First Step for Life, a community recovery and resource center. A costume contest will be held.

