HARPSTER — The popular, long-running Harpster Schoolhouse Christmas program will not be held this year according to Jan Adams, one of a group of women who have organized this wonderful community event in late December for decades.
“It seems like everyone is cancelling shows and other get-togethers, and we are one of a long list. I don’t remember the last time the program was missed, but it has been many years ago,” Adams said. Since she missed the event last year due to illness, Adams said she is doubly sad not to have it this year. The organizers have been happy to see new younger families participating in recent years. “I am looking forward to next year.”
