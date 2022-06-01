HARPSTER — The Harpster Community Yard Sale is set for this Saturday, June 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Harpster Community School House. Space rental is $10 per table inside or $5 outside (provide your own table). Contact Nancy at 208-983-2107 to reserve a space. Donation of items for the Harpster Community Hall accepted at the hall or call Jan at 208-559-5165.

