HARPSTER — The Harpster Community Yard Sale and Bake Sale is set for Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Harpster Community Building, 115 Newsome.
Space rentals (tables provided) are $15 per indoor table and $10 per outdoor table (weather permitting). For table reservations, contact Sam at 208-935-8034. Donation items for the sale are also accepted; contact Jesi at 208-559-5165.
