SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Makenzie Elizabeth Hauger, daughter of Tuck Hauger (Trena) of Grangeville and Emilie Hauger of Auburn, New York, and granddaughter of the late Paul Hauger and wife Julie of Grangeville, graduated as a doctor of physical therapy from the SUNY Upstate Medical University - College of Health Professions on May 1, 2020.
Makenzie was born in Grangeville and graduated from Grangeville High School in 2013. She went on to further her education and received her undergraduate degree from the College of Educational Science at the University of Idaho in 2016. She was then accepted at the SUNY College of Health Professions in 2017 where she completed her doctorate studies.
The physical therapy department at the medical university recognized her for her accomplishments by awarding her three of seven achievement awards.
She received the Dr. Pamela Gramet Physical Therapy Endowed Scholarship for a graduating student, showing outstanding academic and clinical performance, who demonstrated the core values of compassion and caring to the highest degree.
She also received the New York Physical Therapy Association Student Participation award for being an active member of the American Physical Therapy Association who demonstrated strong initiative and leadership ability.
The final award presented to Dr. Hauger was the Professional Participation award for demonstrating significant involvement in professional activities related to the physical therapy profession and the American Physical Therapy Association.
