A flock of snow geese is pictured here recently at Spencer’s Pond in Grangeville. According to Idaho Fish and Game personnel, the snow geese are traveling west of their usual southernly flight path because of cold and stormy weather. There have been thousands of geese flying through Grangeville — and stopping over in fields and ponds — for the past two-plus weeks. According to Jennifer Burns, regional communications manager for Idaho Fish and Game, “thousands of snow geese traveled through the Clearwater Region this fall. It is not uncommon to see snow geese cross through our region, especially this time of year. It is unusual to see the spectacular site of the large quantity of these graceful birds in our region at one time.” For more photos and information go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/blog/2020/11/thousands-snow-geese-visit-clearwater-region.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.