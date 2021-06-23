GRANGEVILLE — Partnership for Healthy Communities will be host to a free health screening at the Camas Prairie Food Bank, 411 E. North Street, Friday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing will be available for A1c-diabetes, blood pressure, BMI-body mass index, Fit Test for colon cancer and a mood score for depression.

Local resources will include Avista, Community Action Agency, Steps 4 Life Recovery, Sojourners, public health and YWCA.

This is sponsored by St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Health.

