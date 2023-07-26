Heartbreak Pass band photo

Heartbreak Pass.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — Summer break is halfway over and so is the Free Summer Concert Series. This week, July 27, will feature the band Heartbreak Pass.

Heartbreak Pass is a Spokane-based bluegrass band featuring timeless traditional numbers and original pieces. The band also offers country, blues and folk music to keep audiences engaged.

