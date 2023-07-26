GRANGEVILLE — Summer break is halfway over and so is the Free Summer Concert Series. This week, July 27, will feature the band Heartbreak Pass.
Heartbreak Pass is a Spokane-based bluegrass band featuring timeless traditional numbers and original pieces. The band also offers country, blues and folk music to keep audiences engaged.
Concerts are held each Thursday at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Park. Bring chairs, a picnic, beverages, blankets, etc. The Grangeville swimming pool is also open during this time. A reminder that dogs are not allowed in Pioneer Park.
The series is sponsored by Grangeville Arts, Inc., and the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free; donations will be accepted during the evening, specifically at intermission.
Additional concerts are as follows:
∙Aug 10: We’re Missing Parts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.