The family of Andrew Wheeler, 12, is asking for help and prayers as he waits to undergo surgery.
Wheeler is the son of Shannon and Shawna Wheeler, grandson of Greg and Kathy Johnson. He was recently life-flighted to Sacred Heart due to seizures. He is at home now, waiting for surgery on his brain. After insurance, it’s going to cost between $25,000-35,000.
