GRANGEVILLE — Calling all volunteers: Grangeville Elementary Middle School needs assistance Wednesday, July 27, starting at 8 a.m. New playground tires need painted, as well as a map of the U.S. on the playground blacktop. Lunch will be provided by the GEMS PTO.

