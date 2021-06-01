GRANGEVILLE — Encouragers will hear speaker Kay Henry on Thursday, June 3, at the 11:30 a.m. no-host luncheon at The Trails.
Henry is an encourager and poetic writer who will share her spiritual journey. There will also be special music.
Join in at The Trails restaurant, 101 E. Main in Grangeville, for food, fellowship, and to hear Henry speak.
