Sydney Hester photo

Sydney Hester is the 2023 Kooskia Saddliers Queen.

 Free Press / Hannah Hale

KOOSKIA — With three competing, Sydney Hester came out on top to be crowned the 2023 Kooskia Saddliers Queen.

Hester (riding Velvet), along with Zayleine Morley (riding Sunny) and Symphony Baldwin (riding Ruger) vied for the title at queen tryouts held April 8 at the Kooskia Saddliers arena, located one-half mile northwest of Kooskia just off U.S. Highway 12.

