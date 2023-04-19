KOOSKIA — With three competing, Sydney Hester came out on top to be crowned the 2023 Kooskia Saddliers Queen.
Hester (riding Velvet), along with Zayleine Morley (riding Sunny) and Symphony Baldwin (riding Ruger) vied for the title at queen tryouts held April 8 at the Kooskia Saddliers arena, located one-half mile northwest of Kooskia just off U.S. Highway 12.
Hester is the daughter of Tiera Stone, 14 years old, from Stites and an eighth grader at Clearwater Valley Middle School. Hester plays softball and volleyball for the CV team.
Zayleine Morley is from Kooskia, and is a 14-year-old student at Clearwater Valley Middle School. Symphony Baldwin is from Kooskia as well, and is a 19-year-old student at Clearwater Valley High School.
To learn more about summer events, visit the Kooskia Saddliers Facebook page.
