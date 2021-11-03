GRANGEVILLE — “It was a special blessing for us to be here and I have important, precious memories of our time together,” DeAnn Hislar, Lewiston, told a room of about 25 women Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene (GCOTN).
The occasion was a mini fall women’s retreat at the church. Hislar and her husband, Bob, were interim pastors at the church for about 18 months prior to pastor Ben and Lynsey Boeckel arriving in 2017. Hislar was the retreat’s guest speaker.
“When I heard the theme was ‘Falling in love with Jesus,’ I thought about, ‘how do we make this life-changing decision to love someone?’” Hislar asked.
She spoke about when she and Bob met at the Westchester Church of the Nazarene in Southern California when she was 12 and he was 14.
“In less than a month, Bob had decided I would be his wife,” she smiled. “I was mostly uninterested, but, little by little, he started to win my heart.”
She compared this to Jesus’ interest in his creation —“that’s us,” she emphasized.
The Hislars were married Aug. 22, 1964, and spent 54 years together prior to Bob’s death in 2019.
Hislar spoke about the fact Jesus will never walk away and “We love him best by loving what’s important to him: each other,” she stated.
She said Jesus knows it’s important to her to keep the promises he has made, including to listen, care, provide and carry her burdens.
“In the same way, it’s important for me to praise him and give thanks, pray, listen, read my Bible and obey him,” she said, adding God’s greatest commandment is to “love one another,” as stated in John 15:12-15 (and many other scriptures): “This is my commandment that you love one another as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends. You are my friends if you do what I command you.”
For information about women’s ministries at the GCOTN, call the church at 208-983-0552.
