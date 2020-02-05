If you are a professional and have a degree in fields such as history, architecture, urban planning, archeology, or law, the Idaho County Historic Preservation Commission is looking for a new member. The group meets the second Monday of the month, October through May, the county courthouse.
As the Idaho State Historical Society states, “Certified Local Governments (CLGs) are communities that have shown a commitment to historic preservation by adopting a local ordinance and creating a historic preservation commission. The program is a dynamic partnership between local governments, the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), and the National Park Service (NPS), to assist diverse communities in preserving their unique historic character. This program provides responsive technical assistance and small grants to local governments seeking to preserve for future generations what is important from their past… More than 30 communities are participating in the program.”
The ICHPC has been instrumental in having several properties placed on the National Register of Historic Places including the Baker House, Elfers’ Barn and Field, Elk City Wagon Road, Foskett Home and Drugstore, and Gold Point Mill, to name a few. They have also published A Guide to National Register of Historic Places in Idaho County, a guide available for free at many outlets throughout the county as well as on the county website at http://idahocounty.org/resources/historic-places-and-preservation/. Idaho County has a countywide preservation plan that was done by the Commission.
For details contact the chairman, Jamie Edmondson, ICHPC@yahoo.com.
