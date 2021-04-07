Two new members are sought for the Idaho County Historic Commission.
Idaho County has elected to participate in the Certified Local Government Program (CLG) in Idaho administered by the Idaho State Historical Society. The Idaho County Historic Preservation Commission was created by an ordinance in Idaho County in conjunction with the CLG program in 1997.
The purpose of the commission is to “promote the educational, cultural, economic and general welfare of the public of Idaho County through identification, evaluation, designation, and protection of those building, sited, areas, structures, and objects that reflect significant elements of the city’s, state’s, and the nation’s historic, architectural, archaeological, and cultural heritage.”
Anyone interested should call Jamie Edmondson at 208-842-2704 or attend the next meeting on April 12 at 1 p.m., at the in the Idaho County Courthouse Commissioners Room.
