CRAIGMONT — The Lewis County Historical Society will have its final meeting of the year on Monday, Oct. 24, with lunch to follow, in Craigmont.
Along with many other organizations, the Lewis County Historical Society (LCHS) is struggling with a lack of members. Currently, the group has only about two dozen members among the four units (Kamiah, Nezperce, Craigmont and Winchester) in Lewis County.
Covid took another toll on membership, bringing the current number to about 24. The four units are finding it hard to find a program or to get members willing to host a meeting.
With this situation, the LCHS officers have decided to suspend local meetings in 2023, with the possible exception of one annual meeting, as this has always been a special sharing time for the four groups to keep in touch with one another.
The final meeting of 2022 will be held Monday, Oct. 24, in Craigmont at Woody’s on Main Street. This will be a no-host business lunch. The meeting room will be open at 11 a.m., and the business part of the meeting will start at noon.
