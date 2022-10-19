CRAIGMONT — The Lewis County Historical Society will have its final meeting of the year on Monday, Oct. 24, with lunch to follow, in Craigmont.

Along with many other organizations, the Lewis County Historical Society (LCHS) is struggling with a lack of members. Currently, the group has only about two dozen members among the four units (Kamiah, Nezperce, Craigmont and Winchester) in Lewis County.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments