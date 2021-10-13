KAMIAH -- The Kamiah High School Class of 2022 will again be sponsoring a hog roast as part of the 2021 homecoming festivities. The meal will include a pulled pork sandwich and sides including beans, coleslaw, rolls and a beverage.
This hog roast will be on Friday, Oct. 15, 5-7 p.m., at the Kamiah football field. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for ages 1-17; purchase tickets from the Class of 2022 students. Cost at the door is $12 for adults and $9 for kids.
Support the Kamiah High School Senior Class by attending the hog roast, then cheer on the Kamiah Kub football team at the homecoming game at 7 p.m.
For information contact the Kamiah High School Office 208-935-4067.
